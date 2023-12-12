IMF board approves $1.2b in funds for Ukraine as IMF chief Georgieva meets Zelensky

WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board (IMF) on Dec 12 approved a US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) disbursement for Ukraine from its US$15.6 billion loan programme, hours before IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ms Georgieva met with Mr Zelensky for nearly an hour at the IMF headquarters in Washington and told him the IMF’s executive board was unanimous in its support for Ukraine, apart from one country, IMF officials said, in a clear reference to Russia.

The board approved a staff agreement reached in November with Ukrainian authorities after the second review of Kyiv’s progress on a four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan approved earlier in 2023.

That paves the way for US$900 million disbursement, bringing total IMF funding for Ukraine this year to US$4.5 billion.

“The EFF continues to provide a strong anchor for the authorities’ economic programme, and its implementation has been broadly on track despite the extremely challenging backdrop,” the IMF said in a statement.

Ms Georgieva said Ukraine’s economy had proven resilient despite Russia’s invasion in February 2022 and the “enormous social and economic costs” it posed.

“Looking ahead, whereas the recovery is expected to continue, the outlook has significant risks stemming mainly from the exceptionally high war-related uncertainty,” Ms Georgieva said in a statement.

“It is also critical that external financing on concessional terms continue on a timely and predictable basis.”

Mr Zelensky is in Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden and top congressional officials as he seeks to shore up support for continued US security assistance to help Kyiv continue its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine has received more than US$68.5 billion in budgetary support since the war started, finance ministry data shows.

Its government expects a budget deficit of about US$43 billion in 2024 and plans to cover it with domestic borrowing and financial aid from its Western partners.

But Ukrainian officials are growing worried about the certainty of financing, and some analysts predict Western aid could start diminishing in 2024.

Mr Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief for Ukraine, called on Ukraine to conduct an “ambitious” external commercial debt restructuring in the first half of 2024 to help restore debt sustainability.