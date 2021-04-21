IEA warns of rising carbon dioxide levels as global economy recovers

PARIS/GENEVA • Climate-changing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are set to surge by the second biggest amount in history this year as the global economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned yesterday, days before a major climate summit.

The IEA said in its annual Global Energy Review that CO2 emissions will increase by almost 5 per cent this year to 33 billion tonnes, largely reversing last year's decline as the pandemic idled swathes of the global economy.

While CO2 emissions are expected to remain below their 2019 level, the IEA expects global energy demand to surpass its 2019 level, with both gas and coal rising above pre-pandemic levels.

"Global carbon emissions are set to jump by 1.5 billion tonnes this year - driven by the resurgence of coal use in the power sector," IEA's executive director Fatih Birol said.

"This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the Covid crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate."

He called the Leaders Summit on Climate to be hosted by US President Joe Biden tomorrow and on Friday a critical moment for nations to pledge immediate actions before the United Nations Climate Change Conference set for November in Glasgow.

"Unless governments around the world move rapidly to start cutting emissions, we are likely to face an even worse situation in 2022."

The IEA sees a 4.5 per cent jump in coal demand, surpassing the 2019 level as the biggest reason behind the rise in CO2 emissions.

The electricity sector accounts for three-quarters of this increase.

More than four-fifths of the rise in coal demand is to come from Asia, led by China, although the United States and Europe are also set to see increases.

Meanwhile, the UN said on Monday that 2021 must be the year of action for protecting people against the "disastrous" effects of climate change. Time is fast running out to tackle the climate crisis, the UN warned, noting that the pandemic had failed to put the brakes on "relentless" climate change.

The call comes alongside a major report presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, titled the State of the Global Climate 2020 report, by the UN's World Meteorological Organisation.

"This is truly a pivotal year for humanity's future. And this report shows we have no time to waste, climate disruption is here," Mr Guterres said, as he urged countries to "end our war on nature".

The report described 2020 as one of the hottest years on record, while greenhouse gas concentrations increased despite the pandemic-related economic slowdown.

The year featured "extreme weather and climate disruption, fuelled by anthropogenic climate change, affecting lives, destroying livelihoods and forcing many millions from their homes", Mr Guterres said.

"This is the year for action. Countries need to commit to net zero emissions by 2050," he added.

"They need to act now to protect people against the disastrous effects of climate change."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE