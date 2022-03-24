IEA fears climate goals could fall victim to 'Russia's aggression'

PARIS (AFP) - The International Energy Agency voiced concern on Wednesday (March 23) that Russia's war in Ukraine could scuttle efforts to fight climate change.

"It is vital that governments ensure that we keep the lights on, but this doesn't mean we can turn off our efforts to tackle climate change," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said at the opening of a meeting of energy ministers in Paris.

"I am very worried that our climate cause may well be another victim of Russia's aggression," said Birol, whose agency advises developed countries on energy policy.

The IEA reported earlier this month that CO2 emissions from the energy sector had jumped six per cent last year to reach their highest level ever, at 36.3 billion tonnes, as economies recovered from the Covid pandemic.

The numbers "are not encouraging", said Birol.

Western countries are also concerned about energy supplies since Russia, a major exporter of oil and gas, invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, prompting some to consider turning to coal.

"It is not a binary choice. We must both increase reliable supply right now and accelerate our efforts for clean energy," said US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The IEA was founded in 1974 following the oil crisis with a mandate focusing on energy security and policy cooperation. It has since broadened its mission to include the transition to cleaner sources of energy and achieving climate targets.

Birol urged governments to widen the IEA's mission.

"In addition to our traditional work on oil and gas security, I am asking our ministers for a new mandate for IEA to help countries ensure a reliable and sustainable supply of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel and rare elements that are so important for clean energy transitions," he said.