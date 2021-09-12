Letter From Sydney

Iconic restaurant a victim of Covid-19

Golden Century, a household name in food-obsessed Sydney, goes bust

Jonathan Pearlman‍ For The Sunday Times In Sydney
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 1989, Eric and Linda Wong, a couple from Hong Kong, took over a small, rundown Chinese restaurant called Golden Century in Sydney's Chinatown.

Back then, few could have foreseen Golden Century becoming a household name in Sydney, an inspiration for local chefs and an iconic restaurant attracting diners from around the world.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 12, 2021, with the headline 'Iconic restaurant a victim of Covid-19'. Subscribe
Topics: 