Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

OSLO - A volcano in south-west Iceland erupted on Dec 18 following weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said.

Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities had evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

“Warning: Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell,” the Met Office said on its website.

Images and a livestream broadcast by Reuters showed molten rock spewing like fountains from fissures in the ground, their bright-yellow and orange colours set in sharp contrast against the dark night sky.

Icelandic police said they had raised their alert level as a result of the outbreak and the country’s civil defence warned the public not to approach the area while emergency personnel assessed the situation.

A coast guard helicopter will be in the air shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption, the Met Office said.