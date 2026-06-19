Straitstimes.com header logo

ICC sets July 24 vote on whether to remove chief prosecutor Karim Khan, WSJ reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: ICC prosecutor Karim Khan speaks during a press conference at the Special Jurisdiction for Peace court in Bogota, Colombia, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: ICC prosecutor Karim Khan speaks during a press conference at the Special Jurisdiction for Peace court in Bogota, Colombia, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

June 18 - The International Criminal Court has scheduled a vote for July 24 on whether to remove chief prosecutor Karim Khan from office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing diplomats and documents.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The ICC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this month, citing a diplomatic source, that the executive bureau of the court's governing body had ruled Khan committed serious misconduct following an 18-month-long probe into accusations that he had non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing. REUTERS

See more on

Diplomats

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.