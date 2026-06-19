ICC sets July 24 vote on whether to remove chief prosecutor Karim Khan, WSJ reports

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FILE PHOTO: ICC prosecutor Karim Khan speaks during a press conference at the Special Jurisdiction for Peace court in Bogota, Colombia, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

June 18 - The International Criminal Court has scheduled a vote for July 24 on whether to remove chief prosecutor Karim Khan from office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing diplomats and documents.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The ICC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported earlier this month, citing a diplomatic source, that the executive bureau of the court's governing body had ruled Khan committed serious misconduct following an 18-month-long probe into accusations that he had non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing. REUTERS