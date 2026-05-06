Hyundai robot performs handstand, complex gymnastics moves

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Hyundai Motor’s robotics unit released a video showing its production-ready Atlas humanoid robot performing complex gymnastics, marking a first-of-its-kind live demonstration that could signal the machine is nearing commercialisation.

In footage uploaded to YouTube on May 6 by Boston Dynamics, which Hyundai acquired in 2021, Atlas executes a handstand and transitions into an “L-sit” – supporting its entire body weight on its hands – going beyond the backflips or parkour seen in earlier prototypes.

The maneuver showcases balance and joint control beyond human skeletal limits, pointing to the stability and precision Hyundai aims to bring to complex industrial tasks on its assembly lines.

The robot features human-scale hands with tactile sensing and fully rotational joints, can lift up to 50kg and operate in temperatures ranging from minus 20 deg C to 40 deg C, according to Hyundai.

The video marks the first live demonstration of the robot’s mass-produced version in motion, and is perhaps the clearest evidence yet that Hyundai is nearing commercial scale for its humanoid production, according to Mr Yoo Jiwoong, an analyst at DAOL Investment & Securities.

Hyundai shares closed 2 per cent higher in Seoul trading on May 6 . The stock has jumped more than 85 per cent in 2026, driven in part by the latest Atlas iteration unveiled at the CES technology show in January.

Commercialisation is central to Hyundai’s push to become a mobility solutions provider amid upheaval in the global auto industry due to tariffs and Chinese competition.

It plans to deploy Atlas at its manufacturing plants starting in 2028, including in the US state of Georgia.

Hyundai has pumped billions of dollars into its robotics business, but competition could prove fierce in the humanoid market too – Chinese manufacturers currently dominate, and Tesla, which is developing its long-promised Optimus robot, has also joined the race.

Boston Dynamics noted the challenge of the transition from lab to factory in an X post: “Balancing commercial goals and robotics research can be tricky, but with Atlas we’re making it work.” BLOOMBERG