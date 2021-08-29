Hurricane Nora strengthens as it heads for south-west coast of Mexico

MONTERREY, MEXICO (REUTERS) - The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned on Saturday (Aug 28) of torrential rains and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora gathered strength as it barreled toward Mexico's coast.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.

The centre of Nora is expected to approach the southwestern coast of Mexico later on Saturday, the agency said. It is then projected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.

"Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of eight to 12 inches (20cm to 30cm) with maximum amounts of 20 inches (50cm) this weekend into early next week," according to NHC's latest advisory.

"This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides," it added.

As of 10am CST, Nora was located about 225km south of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 129kmh.