Hundreds of millions of dollars pledged for African carbon credits at climate summit

NAIROBI - An initiative to boost Africa's carbon credit production 19-fold by 2030 drew hundreds of millions of dollars in pledges on Monday, as Kenyan President William Ruto opened the continent's first climate summit.

In one of the most anticipated deals, investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) committed to buying US$450 million (S$609 million) of carbon credits from the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (Acmi), which was launched at Egypt's COP27 summit last year.

"We must see in green growth, not just a climate imperative but also a fountain of multi-billion dollar economic opportunities that Africa and the world is primed to capitalise," Dr Ruto told delegates.

African leaders are pushing market-based financing instruments, such as carbon credits, or offsets, which can be generated by projects that curb emissions, usually in developing countries, such as planting trees, or switching to cleaner fuels.

Carbon credits can then be bought by companies to offset emissions they are unable to cut from their own operations to help meet climate targets. One credit is equivalent to saving or avoiding one ton of carbon dioxide.

Organisers of the three-day summit in Nairobi say they aim to showcase that Africa as a destination for climate investment rather than a victim of floods, drought and famine.

African governments see carbon credits and other market-based financing instruments as critical to mobilise funding that has been slow to arrive from rich-world donors.

The offset market was worth around US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in 2021 and Shell and Boston Consulting Group jointly forecast in January that it could reach between US$10 billion and US$40 billion by 2030.

Several speakers at the summit said they had seen little progress toward accelerating climate financing because investors still saw the continent as too risky.

Africa has received only about 12 per cent of the money it needs to cope with climate impacts, according to a report last year by the non-profit Climate Policy Initiative.

"There hasn't been any success for an African country in attracting climate finance," said Ms Bogolo Kenewendo, a United Nations climate adviser and former trade minister in Botswana.

Dr Kevin Kariuki, a vice-president at the African Development Bank, told Reuters the deals announced on Monday were "very welcome" but not enough.

He said African states would push at the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai, at the end of November, for the expansion of special drawing rights at the International Monetary Fund that could unlock US$500 billion worth of climate finance, which could be leveraged up to five times.

"The private sector really remains an untapped opportunity that now must be seized," said Ms Patricia Scotland, secretary-general of the Commonwealth of 56 countries.

"If you look at what we've got on thermal energy, on solar, on wind, on hydro, this is a powerhouse just waiting to be unleashed," she told Reuters.

More than 20 presidents and heads of government are expected to attend the summit from Tuesday. They plan to issue a declaration outlining Africa's position ahead of a UN climate conference later this month and the COP28.