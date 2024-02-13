Hundreds of baby sea turtles released off coast of Nicaragua in conservation effort

A baby turtle walks into the sea on Chacocente beach, part of the Wildlife Refuge Rio Escalante - Chachocente, Santa Tereza, Nicaragua February 11, 2024. REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela/ File photo
Baby turtles walk into the sea on Chacocente beach, part of the Wildlife Refuge Rio Escalante - Chachocente, Santa Tereza, Nicaragua February 11, 2024. REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela/ File photo
A baby turtle walks into the sea on Chacocente beach, part of the Wildlife Refuge Rio Escalante - Chachocente, Santa Tereza, Nicaragua February 11, 2024. REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela/ File photo
Members of the army patrol as baby turtles are released into the sea on Chacocente beach, part of the Wildlife Refuge Rio Escalante - Chachocente, Santa Tereza, Nicaragua February 11, 2024. REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela/ File photo
A staff member of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARENA) holds a colander with baby turtles before realizing them on Chacocente beach, part of the Wildlife Refuge Rio Escalante - Chachocente, Santa Tereza, Nicaragua February 11, 2024. REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela/ File photo
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
52 sec ago

SANTA TERESA, Nicaragua - Nicaraguan authorities and volunteers released hundreds of tiny baby turtles on the country's Pacific coast over the weekend as part of the government's efforts to protect endangered species.

At the Rio Escalante Chacocente wildlife reserve, more than 400 baby Paslama turtles scurried over the sand toward the ocean on Sunday afternoon.

The release was part of the government's campaign to protect endangered turtle populations, "Together We Conserve Our Sea Turtles."

Scientists warn various species of sea turtles and tortoises are threatened by habitat loss, poaching, and climate change. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top