Hundreds march in Toronto against Carney’s investment summit

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Protesters march on the day of the opening night gala dinner of the Canada Investment Summit, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sept 14.

TORONTO – Hundreds of activists rallied in downtown Toronto on Sept 14, demonstrating against Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s investment summit that seeks to attract interest in more than 160 mining, energy, technology and infrastructure projects.

Protest organisers said they opposed projects that would expand fossil fuel infrastructure, increase military production and transfer greater control of public assets to private investors.

The demonstration drew labour, migrant rights, environmental and social justice groups.

Carney’s approval rating remains above 60 per cent according to the latest Angus Reid poll, as Canadians back his efforts to stand up to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the country’s exports.

But Carney has angered the more progressive wing of his Liberal Party by rolling back many of his predecessor Justin Trudeau’s climate policies to restore friendlier relations with resource-extracting industries and prioritise economic growth.

Hailey Asquin, a spokesperson for Common Horizon, a group representing young workers, said protest participants were concerned that projects highlighted at the summit included fossil fuels, artificial intelligence and military-related industries.

“We’re young workers and we want good jobs, and we want to be part of building a country that we can be proud of,” Asquin said.

“We don’t want to see fossil fuels that are going to destroy our climate. We don’t want to see military weapons that are going to fill our world with violence. And we don’t want AI that is going to directly threaten workers’ jobs.”

The summit aims to match around 100 global investors with ​Canadian chief executives, companies and local officials to facilitate investments or partnerships.

Carney has been looking to diversify Canada’s economic ties beyond the US, its largest trading partner, by pursuing closer commercial relationships with investors and governments in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

On Sept 14, Bell Canada said it was expanding a data centre project in Saskatchewan, while the finance ministry said it would prioritise advance income tax ruling requests for ​investments of C$1 billion (S$914 million) or more to help investors get a decision before they commit capital.

Carney has also pledged to increase defence spending.

Syed Hussan , executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, said protesters opposed what they described as government support for private investors through subsidies and tax incentives. REUTERS