Huge groups of fin whales filmed in Antarctic a sign of hope for ocean giants

PARIS (AFP) - For the first time since whaling was banned, dozens of southern fin whales have been filmed feasting together in a "thrilling" Antarctic spectacle, hailed by scientists on Thursday (July 7) as a sign of hope for the world's second largest animal.

The ocean giants are second only to blue whales in length, with slender bodies that help them glide through the water at high speed.

They could not evade industrial whaling, however, and were slaughtered to near-extinction during the 20th Century as hunters systematically shattered populations of whales across the planet.

"They were reduced to one or two percent of their original population size," said Helena Herr, of the University of Hamburg, lead author of the research published in the journal Scientific Reports.

"We're talking about a couple of thousand animals left for the whole southern hemisphere area."

While scientists say numbers of southern fin whales have been slowly rebounding since a 1976 whaling ban, there have been few sightings of these mysterious animals in large groups at their historic feeding grounds.

But in scenes that Herr described as "one of nature's greatest events", researchers and filmmakers were able to capture footage of up to 150 southern fin whales in Antarctica.

Drone footage, shot by wildlife filmmakers from the BBC, shows the fin whales swooping and lunging through the water, blasting great bursts of air as they surface, as birds wheel in the sky above them.

"The water around us was boiling, because the animals were coming up all the time and causing splashes," Herr said. "It was thrilling, just standing there and watching it."

Unofficially, the team nicknamed it the "fin whale party" as the enormous creatures feasted on swirling masses of krill.

In two expeditions in 2018 and 2019, researchers recorded a hundred groups of fin whales, ranging from small gatherings of a few individuals, to eight huge congregations of up to 150 animals.

Previously, recorded feeding groups had a maximum of around a dozen whales.

Using data from their surveys, the authors estimate that there could be almost 8,000 fin whales in the Antarctic area.

'Ecosystem engineers'