Huge fire rips through online retailer’s warehouse in Russia’s St Petersburg

MOSCOW - A huge fire tore through a warehouse belonging to one of Russia's biggest online retailers in St Petersburg on Jan 13, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, saying firefighters had succeeded in halting it spreading further.
The warehouse's owner, Wildberries, said in a statement that all its staff had been evacuated.
Nobody was reported to have been hurt.
There was no immediate word on how the fire - which covered 70,000 square metres and was rated as a category five, the most serious - had started in the suburb of Russia's second city.
Fires are relatively common in Russia due to old infrastructure or non-compliance with safety standards.
Nearly 300 firefighters and dozens of fire engines, as well as helicopters, were battling to put out the blaze, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
Footage published by the ministry showed huge clouds smoke billowing from destroyed, snowed-in buildings.
Almost 9 per cent of Wildberries’ orders were shipped from the warehouse, state-run agency RIA Novosti said, citing online retail expert Anton Bestugin.
The company, owned by Russia’s richest woman Tatyana Bakalchuk, is one of the largest online marketplaces in the country and has enjoyed success across the former USSR.
It was founded in 2004 by Ms Bakalchuk, who was then on maternity leave, together with her IT technician husband Vladislav. REUTERS, AFP