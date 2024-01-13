Huge fire rips through online retailer’s warehouse in Russia’s St Petersburg

MOSCOW - A huge fire tore through a warehouse belonging to one of Russia's biggest online retailers in St Petersburg on Jan 13, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, saying firefighters had succeeded in halting it spreading further.

The warehouse's owner, Wildberries, said in a statement that all its staff had been evacuated.

Nobody was reported to have been hurt.

There was no immediate word on how the fire - which covered 70,000 square metres and was rated as a category five, the most serious - had started in the suburb of Russia's second city.

Fires are relatively common in Russia due to old infrastructure or non-compliance with safety standards.