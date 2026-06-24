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Asteroid (152637) 1997 NC1 is estimated to be between 750m and 1,650m wide.

PARIS – A large asteroid that will zoom harmlessly past Earth on June 27 will be visible to stargazers using a small telescope or large binoculars, the European Space Agency (ESA) has announced.

The asteroid will come within 2.56 million km of Earth at 1114 GMT (7.14pm, Singapore time) on June 27, which is more than six times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Called (152637) 1997 NC1, the asteroid will be speeding along at nearly 9km a second, posing no threat to Earth as any chance of an impact has been ruled out.

Discovered in 1997, the asteroid is estimated to be between 750m and 1,650m wide, according to calculations based on how much sunlight it reflects.

However, other estimates suggest it could be smaller, ESA said in a statement.

“A close approach to Earth by an object this size only occurs every few years, although this time the bright nearby Moon might impede its observability at closest approach,” Juan Luis Cano, of ESA’s Planetary Defence Office, said in a statement.

For stargazers with telescopes or binoculars, the asteroid will be visible in parts of the Northern Hemisphere as it approaches, almost everywhere as it speeds past Earth, and only from the Southern Hemisphere as it departs.

But this depends if people are in areas of the world where the sky is dark enough as it passes. AFP