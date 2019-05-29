Huawei calls on US courts to throw out ban on its equipment

SHENZHEN - Chinese tech giant Huawei has called on United States courts to declare as unconstitutional legislation that bars American agencies from using Huawei’s equipment.

The firm said on Wednesday (May 29) that it has filed a legal motion for a summary judgment in its case, challenging the constitutionality of Section 889 of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), which prohibits government agencies and their contractors from buying Huawei’s equipment and services.

Huawei first sued the US government challenging the NDAA in March. The NDAA explicitly names Huawei and ZTE - another telecoms equipment maker - in the Act, citing that both firms pose national security risks.

Huawei has previously said that among other things, the legislation “violates due process because it presumes Huawei’s guilt without a fair trial and deprives us of the right to defend ourselves in court”.

Explaining why Huawei has called for a summary judgment - which requests that the courts rule in its favour purely as a matter of law - Mr Glen Nager, the company’s lead counsel for the case, said in a statement that because there were no facts at issue, it justifies “the motion for a summary judgment to speed up the process”.

Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, has come under intense pressure from the US of late.

Earlier this month, the US also blacklisted Huawei, restricting its access to software and products from US firms. Washington has long accused the firm of aiding Beijing in espionage, a claim Huawei denies.

Huawei’s chief legal officer, Mr Song Liuping, said in a statement that banning the company will not make networks more secure.

“The US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation,” he said.

“Politicians in the US are using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company… This is not normal. Almost never seen in history.”