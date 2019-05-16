Huawei says US 'unreasonable restrictions' infringe on its rights

BEIJING (AFP) - Huawei on Thursday (May 16) said "unreasonable restrictions" by the United States infringed on its rights after President Donald Trump barred US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms deemed to pose a national security risk - a move that appeared aimed at the Chinese firm.

"Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives," the telecom giant said in a statement.

"In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei's rights and raise other serious legal issues," the statement said.