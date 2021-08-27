How various govts are managing Covid-19

Countries and territories around the world have adopted different strategies when it comes to managing Covid-19. Here is a look at some of them:

AUSTRALIA

The country has thus far pursued a zero Covid-19 strategy, completely barring most inward travel and with most states resorting to lockdowns whenever community transmission has occurred. But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that once at least 70 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated, restrictions can be eased and widespread lockdowns avoided in the interest of the economy.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand has also pursued a zero-tolerance approach. It has barred most international travel and imposed lockdowns when Covid-19 cases within the community have been found. With the country's vaccination programme making slow progress, there is little likelihood of border curbs being eased any time soon.

CHINA

China has signalled that it will continue to pursue a zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. It uses swift lockdowns and the mass testing of millions of people as part of its toolkit in dealing with the disease. A massive vaccination programme is set to immunise more than 80 per cent of all adults by the end of the year.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong maintains some of the world's strictest quarantine and border control measures to achieve a state of "zero infection". The government last week reversed a decision to reduce quarantine requirements to seven days for travellers from Singapore and Japan. It has also revised upwards its risk rating for countries like the United States, Malaysia, France and Australia.

INDONESIA

The country has done away with its earlier approach to the pandemic that sought to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 amid lagging vaccination rates. It has restricted inbound travel and imposed partial lockdowns to tackle the disease.

THAILAND

Thailand has seen a spike in cases amid a sluggish vaccine roll-out. However, it has set a target to reopen the country to international tourists on Oct 14. Vaccinated travellers have already been permitted entry into Phuket under a sandbox model that seeks to ascertain how feasible reopening is.

SINGAPORE

Singapore has maintained strict border controls and coronavirus restrictions thus far, but a successful vaccine roll-out has prompted the Republic to seek to manage the risk posed by Covid-19 through vaccinated travel lanes and ease quarantine requirements. Restrictions have gradually been relaxed, with mandatory mask wearing likely to be the last one to go.

THE UNITED STATES

With a rapid vaccine roll-out, the US has done away with lockdowns and most Covid-19 restrictions in favour of greater freedoms, such as optional mask mandates. International travel is also permitted. Some states have made vaccination mandatory in order to access certain services and businesses, while others have blocked such efforts.

EUROPEAN UNION

The battle against Covid-19 has shifted into a long-term, low-intensity mode as the bloc seeks to learn to live with the virus. In countries such as France, Germany and Italy, vaccination is necessary in order to dine in restaurants, or visit hospitals and other indoor venues. The EU has fully vaccinated more than 53 per cent of its population.