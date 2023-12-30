How the US Supreme Court might rule on Trump’s presidential run

WASHINGTON – The United States Supreme Court, battered by ethics scandals, a dip in public confidence and questions about its legitimacy, may soon have to confront a case as consequential and bruising as Bush vs Gore, the 2000 decision that handed the presidency to Mr George W. Bush.

Until 10 days ago, the justices had settled into a relatively routine term.

Then the Colorado Supreme Court declared that former president Donald Trump was ineligible to hold office because he had engaged in an insurrection. On Thursday, relying on the court’s reasoning, an election official in Maine followed suit.

An appeal of the Colorado ruling has reached the justices, and they will probably feel compelled to weigh in. But they will act in the shadow of two competing political realities.

They will be reluctant to wrest from voters the power to assess Trump’s conduct, particularly given the certain backlash that would bring. Yet they will also be wary of giving Trump the electoral boost of an unqualified victory in the nation’s highest court.

Chief Justice John Roberts will doubtless seek consensus or, at least, try to avoid a partisan split of the six Republican appointees against the three Democratic ones.

He may want to explore the many paths the court could take to keep Trump on state ballots without addressing whether he had engaged in insurrection or even assuming that he had.

Among them: The justices could rule that congressional action is needed before courts can intervene, that the constitutional provision at issue does not apply to the presidency or that Trump’s statements were protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

“I expect the court to take advantage of one of the many available routes to avoid holding that Trump is an insurrectionist who therefore can’t be president again,” said Harvard University law professor Nicholas Stephanopoulos.

Such an outcome would certainly be a stinging loss for Trump’s opponents, who say the case against him is airtight. But the Supreme Court would be attracted to what it would present as a modest ruling that allows Trump to remain on the ballot.

“This is a fraught political issue,” said University of Notre Dame law professor Derek Muller. “I think there will be an effort for the court to coalesce around a consensus position for a narrow, unanimous opinion. That probably means coalescing around a position where Trump stays on the ballot.”

If there is a consensus among legal experts, it is that the Supreme Court must act.

“For the sake of the country, we need resolution of this issue as soon as possible,” said University of California, Los Angeles law professor Richard Hasen. “Republican primary voters deserve to know if the candidate they are considering supporting is eligible to run. Otherwise, they waste their votes on an ineligible candidate and raise the risk of the party nominating an ineligible candidate in the general election.”

Trump was disqualified in Colorado and Maine based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars officials who have taken an oath to support the Constitution from holding office if they then engage in an insurrection.