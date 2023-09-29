How seeding the oceans with minerals could grab carbon from the atmosphere

ABU DHABI – The Hajar Mountains reach 3,000m above sea level, tracing the coastline of Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Their arid peaks and valleys may seem desolate, but they could hold one of the keys to slowing global warming.

The range is home to one of the world’s largest deposits of olivine, a green mineral that a start-up wants to extract, grind up and scatter along shorelines to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The world will need to remove billions of tonnes of CO2 directly from the air each year by the middle of the century to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

A growing number of start-ups are attempting to do so, using techniques that range from carbon-capturing machines to sequestering bio-oil underground. And some are turning to the ocean – which already absorbs about a quarter of all CO2 emissions – as a potential solution.

San Francisco-based Vesta wants to dump ground-up olivine on beaches and into seawater in an attempt to speed up the ocean’s natural ability to remove CO2.

As the olivine dissolves in seawater, a chemical reaction occurs that pulls CO2 from the air and eventually locks it up in the ocean in dissolved bicarbonate form.

It is one of a number of techniques known as enhanced rock weathering that start-ups are testing on land and at sea.

Vesta has tested its technology on a beach in New York’s Hamptons, spreading olivine on the coast and mixing it with sand. But it has set its sights farther afield for its next project, believing the Middle East may offer the best shot at capturing CO2 cheaply and at scale.

“What we’re looking for is locations which have large amounts of the mineral and the right oceanographic conditions,” Mr Tom Green, Vesta’s chief executive officer said. “When you look at the Middle East, you have both.”

It takes approximately one tonne of olivine to remove one tonne of CO2 from the atmosphere, making it critical for Vesta to secure access to a huge amount of the mineral, Mr Green said.

He believes Vesta’s solution has the potential to remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 a year by mid-century, in part because olivine is one of the world’s most abundant minerals. In his view, extracting the billion tonnes of olivine needed to reach that ambition “is large but feasible” given the scale of comparative mining industries like coal and limestone aggregate.

Vesta’s analysis has identified the Persian Gulf as an ideal location to deploy its technology due to the chemistry and high temperature of the waters as well as the types of currents, Mr Green said. The waters of the Gulf are some of the warmest in the world, for example, which could make Vesta’s carbon removal process more efficient.

The deposits of olivine in the Hajar Mountains and established mining companies in Oman and the UAE could prove a boon to Vesta, Mr Green said. The region is also no stranger to large-scale coastal projects, including the construction of islands. (Some of those projects have been criticised by environmental groups for damaging biodiversity and eroding the shoreline.)

“The equipment being used for that is the same and the techniques are similar to the work that we do,” Mr Green said. Although he declined to name specific olivine suppliers and purchasers, he said Vesta plans to deploy olivine in the region within the next two years.

The UAE is a major proponent of carbon capture technologies as a solution to the climate crisis in part because it would allow the country to continue to pump oil and gas, the mainstay of its economy.

State energy firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is working on a US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) project to build more than 40 million barrels of oil storage in caverns in the same stretch of mountains that could supply massive amounts of olivine.

“There’s clearly a desire to invest in carbon removal programmes,” said Mr Green of the UAE. “We had multiple potential stakeholders ask us, ‘How quickly can you scale this?’”