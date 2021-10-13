How other countries are implementing vaccine mandates

Singapore has sharpened its differentiation of restrictions for people in the country based on their Covid-19 vaccination status.

For example, unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter malls and large standalone stores, although exceptions will be made for those who need medical or childcare services.

The Ministry of Health said the change in measures was to "protect unvaccinated individuals" while easing the load on the country's strained healthcare system.

Here are what some other countries are doing:

Australia

Vaccination is mandatory for healthcare and aged-care workers and quarantine hotel employees. Those who go to work before they are fully vaccinated face a A$20,000 (S$19,900) fine.

States like Victoria and New South Wales require operators of places including cafes, churches and cinemas to ensure their on-site staff are vaccinated, while reserving the right to bar unvaccinated customers. People who are unvaccinated can only work from home.

Britain

Nursing home workers in England must be vaccinated or face losing their jobs.

A vaccine pass to enter nightclubs and venues with large crowds has been introduced in Wales and Scotland, although enforcement is left to the venue operators.

Only vaccinated match-going Premier League football fans can enter stadiums, with teams varying between mandatory and random checks.

China

Only the inoculated can enter public venues like hospitals and supermarkets in provinces like Jiangxi and Zhejiang.

In other provinces like Henan and Guangxi, students were not allowed to return to school last month unless their family had been fully vaccinated.

Canada

Federal public servants who did not go for Covid-19 jabs will be put on indefinite unpaid leave. They will not be allowed to work remotely. Federal contractors must also be fully vaccinated or be denied pay.

From Oct 30, workers and passengers aged 12 and older on trains, planes and ships must show they have been fully inoculated two weeks before travel, or face fines of C$5,000 (S$5,434).

France

Healthcare workers must be vaccinated or face dismissal or suspension without pay.

Only holders of a health pass showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative test can enter bars and cafes, or travel long distances by train.

Indonesia

The government made inoculation against Covid-19 mandatory in February, threatening fines of up to five million rupiah (S$476) and denial of social assistance or government services.

Vaccinated diners enjoy some relaxed restrictions, including being allowed to sit up to four at a table, while unvaccinated diners are limited to two at an outdoor table.

Italy

All public and private sector workers must have a green pass showing vaccination proof, a negative test result or recent recovery from Covid-19.

Any worker who fails to present a valid health certificate after five days on leave will be suspended without pay, but cannot be fired. Unvaccinated workers who go to work can be fined up to €1,500 (S$2,345).

The green pass is required for most entertainment venues and long-distance travel on public transport.

Malaysia

People who have completed their Covid-19 shots are allowed to resume inter-state and overseas travel. They also enjoy greater leeway in dining out and outdoor sports.

Returning citizens and residents who are vaccinated can seek approval to serve their quarantine at home.

Federal employees must be vaccinated by this month or face disciplinary action.

United States

All federal workers and contractors must be vaccinated. Private employers with 100 or more workers must require staff to be vaccinated by Dec 8, or get tested weekly.

The order covers 100 million people, or about two-thirds of the American workforce.

Those who do not comply would be counselled initially, and face termination.

Some states like Florida, however, have defied the vaccination order.