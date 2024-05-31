How Donald Trump got convicted at his hush money trial

NEW YORK - In their opening statement at Donald Trump’s criminal trial, the prosecutors seeking to win the first-ever criminal conviction of a sitting or former US president made a bold prediction: they would have hard evidence to back up testimony from Mr Michael Cohen, the star witness branded a liar by the defence.

Over the next several weeks, jurors heard testimony from insiders at Trump’s real estate company, his 2016 presidential campaign, and his White House that methodically backed up the two core elements of Manhattan District Alvin Bragg’s case: that Trump was aware of a “catch-and-kill” conspiracy to buy the silence of people with negative information before the election, and that he was involved in a cover-up of Mr Cohen’s hush money payment to a porn star.

That testimony - coupled with evidence such as bank records, emails and a surreptitious recording of Trump speaking about a hush money payment - culminated in the 12-member jury finding Trump guilty of criminal charges.

Its verdict: He illegally falsified business records to hide his reimbursement to Mr Cohen for the US$130,000 (S$175,000) Cohen paid to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

To be sure, jury deliberations are secret and the reasoning behind the decision to convict will not be clear unless any jurors decide to speak publicly. Trump is almost certain to appeal his conviction.

Mr Cohen testified at the trial in New York state criminal court in Manhattan that the reimbursement payments were falsely labelled as legal retainer fees in Trump’s family real estate company’s books. Mr Cohen said Trump directed him to pay off Ms Daniels, and that he would not have done so without getting paid back.

“He stated to me that he had spoken to some friends, some individuals, very smart people, and that: 'It's $130,000. You're like a billionaire. Just pay it,'” Mr Cohen said on May 13. “And he expressed to me: 'Just do it.'”

The verdict vindicated Mr Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who was criticised by both Trump's fellow Republicans and some of Mr Bragg's fellow Democrats for bringing a case involving well-known allegations of sexual impropriety, even if the transaction that mattered was financial.

Mr Bragg argued the case was truly about an effort to corrupt the 2016 election - not sex.

"It was the subversion of democracy," prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said in his May 28 closing statement. The "catch-and-kill" conspiracy, he said, was meant "to manipulate and defraud the voters, to pull the wool over their eyes in a coordinated fashion."

The case is widely viewed as less consequential than the other three criminal cases Trump faces on charges over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden and his retention of sensitive government documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the other three cases, which are unlikely to reach juries before his Nov. 5 election rematch with Biden.