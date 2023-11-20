Houthis seize ship in Red Sea with link to Israeli company

JERUSALEM - Israel said on Nov 19 that Yemen’s Houthis had seized a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.

It described the incident as an “Iranian act of terrorism” with consequences for international maritime security.

The Houthis said they had seized a ship in that area but described it as Israeli.

“We are treating the ship’s crew in accordance with Islamic principles and values,” a spokesperson for the group said, making no reference to the Israeli account.

The Houthis, an ally of Teheran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Japan’s top government spokesperson on Monday confirmed the capture of the Nippon Yusen-operated ship, Galaxy Leader.

It added that Japan was appealing to the Houthis while seeking the help of Saudi, Omani and Iranian authorities to work towards the swift release of the vessel and its crew.

“We strongly condemn such acts,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference. No Japanese nationals are among the crew, he said.

Galaxy Leader is owned by a company registered under Isle of Man-headquartered Ray Car Carriers, which is a unit of Tel Aviv-incorporated Ray Shipping, according to LSEG data.

Ray Car Carriers and Ray Shipping could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.

Japan’s Nippon Yusen, also known as NYK, said the company had set up a task force to gather more information, including on the safety of the 25 crew, who are from the Philippines, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania and Mexico.

The vessel, a car carrier, had been heading towards India from Europe with no cargo, a spokesperson said.

Last week, the Houthi leadership said their forces would make further attacks on Israel and they could target Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.