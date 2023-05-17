Hot meals, makeshift beds for 400 evacuees of Sudan conflict on board French warship

SINGAPORE - Hot meals and makeshift beds on board a warship were a source of comfort for around 400 people running away from the conflict in Sudan.

This as France answered the United Nation’s call to help evacuate those stuck in the fighting between rival factions of Sudan’s military government.

Captain Xavier Bagot, commanding officer of the French frigate Lorraine, said: “It was a challenge, we have five people working in the kitchen to feed everybody.”

The crew stocked up on food supplies in Djibouti before making its way to Sudan. Compotes and porridge, food that is not usually on the menu on board the warship, was prepared for the children.

The French warship evacuated the people from Sudan on April 25, arriving in Saudi Arabia the next morning. By then, fierce fighting in the nation between Sudan’s armed forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces had left at least 459 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

“The United Nations asked us to evacuate the most urgent cases, including the injured, pregnant women and families with children,” Capt Bagot said in a media briefing at Changi Naval Base.

Lorraine, which is manned by 145 sailors on board, found itself teeming with more than 100 children in the 24-hour operation to evacuate people to Jeddah.

Some of the more comfortable areas in the ship with air conditioning were cleared to make space for the evacuees, with blankets and duvets laid on the floor to make their journey more comfortable.

“We were ready to welcome them, not in cruise ship (level of) comfort of course, but in the best conditions possible,” Capt Bagot added.

Among the 400 people, which included Chinese, Filipino and Indonesia nationals, three were sent to the infirmary to be patched up.

The two doctors on board helped a man who was suffering from a bullet wound, and two elderly evacuees that were exhausted by the journey.

The French navy had only taken delivery of Lorraine, the nation’s latest multi-mission frigate (FREMM), in November last year. It has yet to be officially commissioned for active duty, and was on a long-term deployment to test its capabilities when it was called to assist in Sudan.

The ship called in at Changi Naval Base on May 13, and will depart on Thursday towards the Pacific Ocean where the crew will interact with the Australian, Japanese and Filipino Navies.