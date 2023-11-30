Hostel fire kills 13 people in Kazakhstan: Authorities

Emergency specialists work at the site of a fire at a hostel in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A police officer stands guard at the site of a fire at a hostel in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Emergency specialists work at the site of a fire at a hostel in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Police officers work at the site of a fire at a hostel in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Emergency specialists work at the site of a fire at a hostel in Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 30, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

ALMATY -Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, on Thursday, the city's emergencies department said in a statement.

Eleven victims were Kazakhs, one person was from Russia and one from Uzbekistan, local news website Zakon.kz quoted Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dosayev as saying.

The fire broke out early in the morning in a three-storey building whose ground and basement levels were occupied by 72 hostel guests. The victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, while the remaining 59 people managed to leave the building.

Four people sought medical help, including a student from India, Zakon.kz cited the authorities as saying.

The cause of the fire remained unclear. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top