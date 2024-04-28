Host Saudi Arabia warns of economic fallout from Gaza war at World Economic Forum

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia on April 28 called for regional “stability”, warning of the effects of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on global economic sentiment at the start of a summit attended by a host of Gaza mediators.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Palestinian leaders and high-ranking officials from other countries trying to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are on the guest list for the summit in Riyadh, capital of the world’s biggest crude oil exporter.

The Gaza war, along with conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere, put “a lot of pressure” on the economic “mood”, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said at one of the first panel discussions of the two-day World Economic Forum (WEF) special meeting.

“I think cool-headed countries and leaders and people need to prevail,” Mr Jadaan said. “The region needs stability.”

The war in Gaza, which has sent regional tensions soaring, began with an unprecedented attack on southern Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct 7, 2023.

The attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel estimates that 129 hostages seized by militants on Oct 7 are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the military says are dead.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,454 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

Speaking in Riyadh, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said the United States “is the only country capable” of preventing Israel’s long-feared invasion of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

“We appeal to the United States of America to ask Israel to stop the Rafah operation,” Mr Abbas said, warning it would harm and displace civilians, and be “the biggest disaster in the history of the Palestinian people”.

Saudi Planning Minister Faisal al-Ibrahim told a press conference on April 27, previewing the summit, that the world is “walking a tightrope right now, trying to balance security and prosperity”.

“We meet at a moment when one misjudgment or one miscalculation or one miscommunication will further exacerbate our challenges.”

WEF president Borge Brende said there was “some new momentum now in the talks around the hostages, and also for... a possible way out of the impasse we are faced with in Gaza”.

However, there will be no Israeli participation at the summit.

“This is more an opportunity to have structured discussions” with “the key players” including mediators Qatar and Egypt, said Mr Brende.

“There will be discussions, of course, on the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza” as well as on Iran, which backs Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, he added.