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Hopes fade in Colombia as more bodies recovered days after powerful quake

At least 294 people have died and at least 320 more are missing, Colombia’s disaster management unit estimated on Aug 15.

BOGOTA, Colombia - Hopes of finding survivors of the earthquake that struck western Colombia five days ago were dwindling on Aug 15, as more bodies were pulled from buildings that collapsed due to the 7.4-magnitude quake that left hundreds dead or missing.

The earthquake struck just after 7.30am in San Jose del Palmar, toppling apartment buildings and damaging schools, churches, hospitals and homes from the Pacific port Buenaventura to Colombia’s coffee-growing region and major western cities.

At least 294 people have died with 320 more missing and nearly 4,000 more injured, Colombia’s disaster management unit estimated on Aug 15.

Over two-thirds of the deaths were concentrated in the cities of Cali and Pereira.

“We have only one site where there are signs of life,” Cali fire captain Alberto Hernandez told Reuters.

“At the other locations, we are unfortunately in the phase of recovering bodies.”

With over two million inhabitants, Cali is Colombia’s third-biggest city. Rescue workers continued through the morning to sift through mountains of shattered concrete, bricks and metal to find those who remain unaccounted for, while others were cleaning their neighbourhoods armed with brooms and shovels.

Hernandez said they would likely finish recovering bodies by Aug 16, after which they will begin using heavy equipment to clear the debris.

Juana Catano, who coordinates a citizens’ action group, told Reuters efforts were now focused on recovery and rebuilding. “We are in a time of overwhelming mourning,” she said.

Rescuers team from the US, Israel and Colombia working in the city of Cali on Aug 15. PHOTO: REUTERS

Hundreds sleep outdoors

In the city of Pereira, deep in Colombia’s coffee-growing region, hundreds of people spent the night on mats or in tents at a makeshift shelter in a park, where coordinators said there was a lack of blankets, tents, hygiene products and food.

A report by the disaster management unit found that thousands of homes were completely destroyed by the Aug 10 quake, leaving hundreds sleeping outdoors in shelters and waiting to find out whether damaged apartments are at risk of collapsing.

Colombia has recorded 269 aftershocks since the quake, piling on dangers for rescue workers and volunteers still sifting through the unstable rubble.

The disaster became the first major challenge for President Abelardo De La Espriella, a political newcomer who took office a week ago and will now oversee relief efforts and reconstruction in the wake of one of Colombia’s worst natural disasters.

De La Espriella has faced some criticism over his handling of the initial hours, particularly for not accepting offers of rescue teams from certain countries. Authorities later received some response teams from Israel and the United States.

A man looking at earthquake-damaged buildings in Pereira, Colombia, on Aug 14. PHOTO: EPA

The deaths of people that had become national symbols further dwindled hopes late into the week.

Daniela Largo, 32, died in hospital after surviving 36 hours under the rubble, and 24-year-old Juan Felipe Giraldo was found dead after an intense operation at a collapsed hotel.

Giraldo, whose father spent days by the collapsed building waiting for news, had been set to get married on Aug 16. He leaves behind a two-year-old son.

Thousands of people gathered in the cities of Medellin and Bogota to donate food, clothing and medicine to donation centres for distribution to areas devastated by the quake. REUTERS