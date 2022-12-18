Hope stirs for deal to save nature at UN talks

MONTREAL - Top officials at high-stakes UN biodiversity negotiations said on Saturday they were confident of securing a major deal to save the natural world from destruction.

Observers had warned the COP15 talks aimed at sealing a “peace pact for nature” risked collapse due to disagreement over how much the rich world should pay to protect ecosystems in developing countries.

The talks that started on Dec 7 had appeared to be on the verge of breakdown when developing countries walked out days ago over the question of funding. But the mood among leaders turned upbeat on Saturday.

“I am greatly confident that we can ... keep our ambitions as well as achieve consensus,” China’s Environment Minister Huang Runqiu told reporters in Montreal, where the COP15 meeting is being held.

His Canadian counterpart Steven Guilbeault echoed his statement, saying: “We’ve made tremendous progress... I don’t know about how many of us thought we could get there.”

Huang said he would publish a draft agreement at 8am local time (9pm Singapore time) on Sunday and hear lead delegates’ feedback later in the day.

The negotiations officially run until Dec 19, but could go longer if needed.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “With just a few days to go before the end of the COP 15 Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, my message to our partners is: now is not the time for small decisions, let’s go big!

“Let’s work together to achieve the most ambitious agreement possible. The world is depending on it.”