Honduras president says government to seek official relations with China

Honduras President Xiomara Castro said the decision is “a sign of my determination to fulfil the government plan and expand borders.” PHOTO: REUTERS
TEGUCIGALPA - Honduras President Xiomara Castro said on Tuesday she had instructed the country’s foreign minister to bring about the opening of official relations with China.

Ms Castro made the statement on Twitter.

The leader of the Central American country had floated the idea of cutting ties with Taiwan and start relations with China during her electoral campaign, but said in January 2022 she hoped to maintain ties with Taiwan.

China has intensified pressure to reduce Taiwan’s international footprint. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

Ms Castro said in the tweet the decision is “a sign of my determination to fulfil the government plan and expand borders.”

Honduras’ foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the announcement.

China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic relations to maintain official ties with Taiwan.

If Honduras breaks off its relations with Taiwan, it would leave the island with formal diplomatic ties with only 13 countries.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it was “in the process of understanding” the situation, without giving further details. REUTERS

