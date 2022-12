The marathon COP27 climate talks in Egypt reached agreement on a loss and damage fund, but a worrying lack of ambition on emissions cuts increases the risks from a warming planet. Here is a look at what’s hot from the United Nations climate summit – and what’s not.

What is it? It is meant to help developing nations pay for the loss and irreversible damage suffered because of climate impacts such as floods, storms and sea-level rise. The recent Pakistan floods are an example.