A policeman inspecting a damaged Hindu temple in a remote village in north-west Pakistan yesterday, after it was attacked and set ablaze on Wednesday. Video clips circulating on social media showed men breaking apart the temple walls using sledgehammers, as dark smoke billowed. Police said the mob of between 1,000 and 1,200 people were incited by local Muslim clerics to destroy the temple in Karak district, about 100km from Peshawar. Hindus are a religious minority in Pakistan, forming around 2 per cent of the population, while Muslims make up 97 per cent.
Hindu temple in Pakistan vandalised, set on fire
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 01, 2021, with the headline 'Hindu temple in Pakistan vandalised, set on fire'.