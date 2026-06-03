Hilton, Becerra lead in tight primary race for California governor

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June 3 - Republican television commentator Steve Hilton and Democratic former cabinet secretary Xavier Becerra held onto early leads in the open primary race for California governor on Wednesday, positioning them to potentially advance to the November 3 general election.

With all of California precincts partially reporting, Hilton was ahead with 27.8% of the vote and Becerra had 25.4%, according to official results. Each had more than 1.2 million votes with Becerra nearly 120,000 votes behind.

Most Californians vote by mail, however, and ballots postmarked on or before election day have one week to arrive.

Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer trailed with 19.6% of the vote, more than 407,000 votes behind.

If the results hold, it would set up a classic race of Democrat versus Republican, after each party had hopes of taking the two spots in the "jungle primary," in which candidates of all parties appear on the same ballot. The two leading candidates advance, regardless of party.

California’s next governor, who will succeed term-limited Democrat Gavin Newsom, will take charge of a $4 trillion economy -- among the world’s largest -- while confronting deep challenges on water, affordability and homelessness.

Dozens of other candidates on the ballot trailed far behind.

Becerra is a former state attorney general and U.S. congressman from Los Angeles who was secretary of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden. If he were to prevail in November, he would become the first Latino elected governor in a state where 40% of the population is Hispanic or Latino.

"While I take nothing for granted - there are lots of ballots left to be counted - it appears that we are on track to advance to November," Becerra told supporters late on Tuesday.

Hilton is a British-born former Fox News host who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. Once an adviser to former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, he became a U.S. citizen in 2021.

"California, what an incredible honor. The first time I've run for office, over a million people rising, voting for me this time with a funny accent," Hilton said, before leading the crowd in chants of "Change is coming!"

Republicans have not held a statewide office in California since former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's term ended in January 2011.

Another closely-watched race has Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, with 34.8% of the vote and leading a large pack of candidates. Television personality Spencer Pratt was in second place with 30.4%. Democratic City Councilmember Nithya Raman was in third place with 22.3%.

Like the governor's primary, the mayoral contest groups all parties on the same ballot with the top two finishers going through to November.

Meanwhile, incumbent U.S. Representative David Valadao, a Republican, captured 44.5% of the primary election vote. Democrat Randy Villegas, an educator had 29.8% of the vote and Democratic state Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains was in third place with 25.7%.

Democrats have been hoping to flip this seat as part of their drive to win majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November.

In another primary race where Democrats have been hoping to gain ground, Republican Jim Desmond, a member of the San Diego Board of Supervisors, had 41.6% of the vote to Democrat Marni von Wilpert's 19.5%. She is a member of the San Diego City Council.

In a redistricting move, liberal Palm Springs was moved from its Riverside County district to inland San Diego County, where incumbent Representative Darrell Issa opted against seeking reelection.

Desmond and von Wilpert will face each other in the November general election. REUTERS