Helping Ukraine, stopping Putin ‘in our self interest’: Norway’s top diplomat

SINGAPORE - Russia is “an extremely dangerous” power whose aggression towards its neighbours and disregard for international laws must be decisively dealt with, said Norway’s top diplomat.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, seen as a fundamental threat to Norway’s own national security, was the basis for the country’s U-turn in March 2022 on a decades-old policy of not supplying arms to non-Nato countries that are at war or at risk of armed conflict. Oslo will continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told The Straits Times.