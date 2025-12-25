Straitstimes.com header logo

Helicopter crash on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro kills five, aviation authority says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A rare clear view of Mount Kilimanjaro, Amboseli National Park, Kenya.

The helicopter crashed near the mountain’s Barafu Camp on Dec 24, killing a guide, a doctor, the pilot and two foreign tourists.

ST PHOTO: KOH BUCK SONG

Follow topic:

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania - A helicopter crashed on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, killing five people, the civil aviation authority said on Dec 25, while local media reported that the aircraft was on a medical rescue mission.

The helicopter crashed near the mountain’s Barafu Camp on Dec 24, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Mwananchi newspaper and East Africa TV, citing Kilimanjaro region’s head of police Simon Maigwa, reported that the helicopter was on a medical rescue mission. 

Among the dead were a guide, a doctor, the pilot and two foreign tourists, Mwananchi cited Mr Maigwa as saying, without giving the tourists’ nationalities.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, is nearly 6,000m above sea level.

The crash happened between 4670m and 4700m, Mwananchi reported.

Around 50,000 tourists climb Kilimanjaro annually. REUTERS

More on this topic
US government admits liability in deadly Washington DC air collision
Turkish military plane crashes in Georgia with at least 20 on board
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.