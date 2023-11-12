Heinz wants you to catch up with ketchup: New ad campaign targeting runners raise brows

You can put ketchup on a burger or fries, sure. It’s a key ingredient in Russian salad dressing and meatloaf. Ketchup was once even declared a vegetable by the US Agriculture Department under President Ronald Reagan.

Now a new video from Heinz insists that “runners everywhere are using Heinz ketchup packets on their runs.” The company has also created running routes in the shape of its branded keystone logo in several cities, including New York, marking restaurants where ketchup packets are available for eager runners to grab.

But are runners in fact suddenly consuming ketchup? So much of it that they need to stop at fast food joints to reload? And if so, is that really a good idea?

Nutritionists are dubious.

“I’m totally skeptical,” said Ms Amy Stephens, a sports dietitian for the New York University track team.

There are no known studies on the effects of ketchup on long-distance runners, Ms Stephens said. But the “gold standard” for refueling on longer runs is between 30 and 60g of carbohydrates per hour for any run more than 90 minutes, she added. Runners can get this sustenance from one to two packets of energy gels or chews from brands such as Gu or Science in Sport.

A ketchup packet has just 2g of carbs, meaning that in order to fuel up adequately on a long run, runners might have to consume at least 15 of them. And at 90 mg of sodium per pack, she added, that’s “too much sodium,” she said.

Still, if ketchup lovers cannot live without their fix, it wouldn’t be harmful to consume one or two packets on a run, she said, if combined with better alternatives.

Ms Stephens noted though that “tomato purée is a known acid producer. I have athletes that avoid tomato products the day of the race. That might be something to consider.”

Nutritionists, coaches and recreational runners alike have said that despite the Heinz video, they have not seen any trend toward runners gobbling ketchup on the go.

“I absolutely can’t see this catching on,” said Ms Laura Fountain, a running coach and writer. She raised another concern about their practicality and ease of use while moving. “So unless you want ketchup all over your face midrace and the paramedics to get worried, I’d stick to a gel, or if you want a cheaper, easily available alternative, candy.”

Ms Stephens agreed. “I have a hard enough time opening my gels. I can’t imagine opening 15 ketchup packets. I don’t know where you’d put those.”The Heinz video shows a runner is with pouches on both arms to hold her ketchup. Stephens recommended two or three honey packets as a better option.

As for the idea of stopping at one of the restaurants that Heinz has marked on its maps within major running apps: “I personally would not,” Ms Stephens said. “It’s too tempting to stop and eat.”