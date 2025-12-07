Hegseth says he would have ordered second strike on Caribbean vessel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, U.S., December 6, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 - U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Saturday that he backs a September 2 decision to launch a second strike on a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean.

"I fully support that strike," Hegseth said at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. "I would have made the same call myself."

A video of the attack was shown to members of Congress on Capitol Hill behind closed doors on Thursday, days after reports surfaced that the commander overseeing the operation ordered a second strike to take out two survivors to comply with Hegseth's direction that everyone should be killed.

Officials from President Donald Trump's administration have since said that Hegseth did not order the additional strike, and that Admiral Frank Bradley, who led the Joint Special Operations Command at the time, concluded the boat's wreckage must be neutralized because it might contain cocaine.

Hegseth on Saturday repeated his account of the day, saying that he had seen the first strike on September 2, but then left the room to attend another meeting. He declined to say whether the administration would release the full video, calling the issue "under review."

The September 2 attack was the first of 22 on vessels in the southern Caribbean and Pacific carried out by the U.S. military as part of what the Trump administration calls a campaign to stem the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

The strikes have killed 87 people, with one carried out in the eastern Pacific on Thursday.

Accounts of the September 2 strikes have prompted concerns that U.S. forces carried out a war crime.

The video of the attack shown to lawmakers showed two men clinging to wreckage after their vessel was destroyed, according to two sources familiar with the imagery.

They were shirtless, unarmed and carried no visible communications equipment.

The Defense Department's Law of War Manual forbids attacks on combatants who are incapacitated, unconscious or shipwrecked, as long as they abstain from hostilities and do not attempt to escape. The manual cites firing upon shipwreck survivors as an example of a "clearly illegal" order that should be refused.

The Trump administration has framed the attacks as a war with drug cartels, calling them armed groups and saying the drugs being carried to the United States kill Americans. REUTERS