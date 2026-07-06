Heavy rain triggers flooding, evacuations in Dunedin

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WELLINGTON, July 6 - Heavy rain triggered flooding, road closures and evacuations in New Zealand's southern city of Dunedin and the neighbouring Waitaki District on Monday, with officials urging residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

Dunedin City Council said a range of roads in Mosgiel, west of the city centre, had closed overnight because of surface flooding, while the road over Three Mile Hill was also shut and small slips were reported on Otago Peninsula. Flood protection barriers were installed in Surrey Street, South Dunedin, and pumps and pipes had managed rainfall so far, the council said.

An evacuation centre opened overnight in Mosgiel, where "a number of residents" were using the facility, including a family of five, the council said.

In Waitaki District, a state of emergency was declared after the heavy rain caused widespread flooding and more than 20 people self-evacuated, according to local reports citing officials.

MetService said that Dunedin and Oamaru had received 100 mm (4 inches) of rain in the last 24 hours but the rain was now expected to move northward to Canterbury and Marlborough. REUTERS