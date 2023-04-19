Heavy gunfire quickly shatters Sudan truce pushed by US

KHARTOUM - Heavy gunfire shattered a 24-hour truce in Sudan on Tuesday, shortly after it was due to take effect under US pressure on warring military factions to halt fighting that has touched off a humanitarian crisis.

Loud shooting reverberated in the background of live feeds by Arab television news channels in the Khartoum capital region minutes after the agreed 6pm (1600 GMT) onset of the ceasefire.

Warplanes roared in the skies above Khartoum, and a Reuters reporter heard tanks firing shortly after the truce was due to take hold, while a resident said he heard an air strike being carried out in Omdurman, Khartoum’s sister city on the opposite bank of the Nile river. Several witnesses reported a large army ground force entering the city from the east.

The regular army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) issued statements accusing each other of failing to respect the ceasefire. The army’s high command said it would continue operations to secure the capital and other regions.

“We have not received any indications here that there’s been a halt in the fighting,” United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a news briefing in New York.

The conflict between Sudan’s military leader and his deputy on Sudan’s ruling council erupted four days ago, derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy, four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir to mass protests and two years after a military coup.

The fighting has triggered what the United Nations has described as a humanitarian catastrophe, including the near collapse of the health system. The UN’s World Food Programme suspended operations after three of its employees were killed.

At least 185 people have been killed in the conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Japan, said on Tuesday he had telephoned both army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, appealing for a ceasefire “to allow the Sudanese to be safely reunited with families” and to provide them with relief.

Fighting had appeared to tail off close to the deadline for the ceasefire, which coincided with the evening breaking of the daily fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Warplanes and explosions

Earlier in the day, the sounds of warplanes and explosions echoed across Khartoum. Residents in the neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Bahri reported air strikes that shook buildings and anti-aircraft fire. Fighting also raged in the west of the country, the United Nations said.

In video verified by Reuters, RSF fighters could be seen inside a section of the army headquarters in Khartoum. The fighters did not appear to control the sprawling site, a Reuters reporter in the capital said.

Gen Burhan heads a ruling council installed after the 2021 military coup and the 2019 ouster of Bashir, while Gen Dagalo – better known as Hemedti – is his deputy on the ruling council.