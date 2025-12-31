Straitstimes.com header logo

Head-on train crash near Peru’s Machu Picchu kills driver, injures dozens

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A police officer added that foreign tourists were among the injured.

A police officer added that foreign tourists were among the injured.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Follow topic:

LIMA – A train driver was killed and 40 more people were injured on Dec 30 after two trains collided head-on on the railway leading to the Inca citadel of

Machu Picchu

, the Andean nation’s top tourist site that draws well over 1 million visitors each year.

Police are investigating the collision between trains operated by Inca Rail S.A. and PeruRail S.A., which mainly transport tourists to the iconic site.

A health official said about 20 people were in relatively serious condition.

A police officer added that foreign tourists were among the injured.

Images posted on social media shortly after the crash showed the badly damaged locomotives facing each other on the track, broken glass strewn around and injured people being treated on the sides of the tracks. REUTERS

More on this topic
In India’s race for development, elephants are losing out as their habitat fragments
More than a dozen dead in Mexico train derailment
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.