'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' bewitches New York

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The world of wizards is on display at the New York Historical Society in Manhattan.

A new exhibition called Harry Potter: A History of Magic offers 'muggles' with an interest in magic the chance to view rare memorabilia combined with historic artifacts that were referenced in the popular series.

Twenty original drawings from author J.K. Rowling as well as her manuscripts are featured alongside sculptures, rare and historic books, portraits and interactive displays.

"There is an embarrassment of riches in this exhibition that will never be brought together again. So it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Ms Roberta Olson, New York Historical Society's curator of drawings.

The exhibition is an exploration of magic that delves into potions, alchemy, divination, astronomy and many other themes.

Said Ms Olson: "Magic is the beginning really of natural history and science, an investigation of knowledge and truth.

"Because really before the 18th century and the Enlightenment and all the advances in science, magic as well as alchemy involved science and the quest for knowledge."

Harry Potter: A History of Magic was first shown at the British Library in London. The exhibition will now run until Jan 27, 2019 in New York City.