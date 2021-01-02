Hard mush into the new year for these dogs

While most people were celebrating the holiday season this week in the warmth of their homes, these sled dogs in Britain were hard at work in the freezing cold.

A musher, who drives the sled, put these huskies through their paces during a training session in the English village of Chelford on Tuesday.

Huskies are one of the most popular breeds used in sled dog racing.

Race-bred dogs generally run harnessed to a sled for about five hours a day as part of their training five or six times a week.

During races, which can be hundreds of kilometres long, sled dogs are known to run up to 12 hours a day, with a few breaks in between.