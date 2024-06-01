Handshakes aplenty but also no-shows at Shangri-La Dialogue in S’pore

SINGAPORE - The idea of Shangri-La may conjure images of a harmonious, earthly paradise.

Yet, vital elements were missing from a panel discussion on the prospects of peace in Myanmar, on the first day of this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue.

The various political and military factions in the strife-ridden South-east Asian nation were no-shows. Also absent was China, a key power player with strategic energy interests in Myanmar, whose ruling junta it has sold weapons to while also supporting the resistance.

Evidently, even at the premier defence forum in the Asia-Pacific, there are a few gaps – for whatever reasons – in the various conversations about the different security and strategic issues simmering in the world today.

After all, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas recently warned that it is dangerous to dismiss the various conflicts as unrelated just because they are geographically distant, pointing to the seemingly isolated incidents that led to World War II.

To be sure, there were some breakthroughs on Day One. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin finally met his Chinese counterpart for the first time in 18 months, after being rebuffed by Admiral Dong Jun’s predecessor at last year’s dialogue.

The opportunity to engage so many military and diplomatic counterparts is not taken lightly by many, as the giant contingents from China and the US bear testament.

“While it’s a long way to come to Singapore, the access to each other as chiefs of navy, heads of defence… you can, in a day and a half, have enough engagements that will take you a year or more, if you were to try to go to each of those countries,” Admiral Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the US Coast Guard, told a media roundtable on May 31.

“The intent is to continue to build on relationships and partnerships that we already have,” she added.

But amid the flurry of bilateral meetings, media briefings and public forums on Day One, other absentees include India, Israel and Russia – key players in ongoing conflicts around the world.

While Israel has not been a regular participant in the Shangri-La Dialogue, its presence this year would have presented an opportunity to surface the ongoing war in Gaza.

Russia’s continued absence since its invasion of Ukraine represents a lost opportunity for engagement. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly appearing in person at the dialogue on June 1, in a bid to drum up support for a peace summit in Switzerland.

With India’s emergence as an important US ally in its Indo-Pacific strategy, New Delhi’s absence will deprive the forum of an important perspective. In previous years, India was represented by a handful of generals, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote in 2018.