Hamas proposes three-stage ceasefire over 135 days, leading to end of war

DOHA – Hamas has proposed a ceasefire plan that would quiet the guns in Gaza for 4½ months leading to an end to the war, in response to a proposal sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and backed by the United States and Israel.

According to a draft document seen by Reuters, the Hamas counter-proposal envisions three phases lasting 45 days each.

The proposal would see militants exchange remaining Israeli hostages they captured on Oct 7 for Palestinian prisoners. The reconstruction of Gaza would begin, Israeli forces would withdraw completely, and bodies and remains would be exchanged.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived overnight in Israel after meeting the leaders of mediators Qatar and Egypt in the most serious diplomatic push of the war so far aimed at reaching an extended truce.

Details of Hamas’s counter-offer have not previously been reported.

According to the Hamas counter-proposal, all Israeli women hostages, males under 19, the elderly and sick would be released during the first 45-day phase in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails.

Remaining male hostages would be released during the second phase, and remains exchanged in the third phase.