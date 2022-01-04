Haitian PM says was targeted in assassination attempt

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AFP) - Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told AFP in an interview on Monday (Jan 3) that he was targeted in an assassination attempt during weekend national day celebrations.

"An attempt has been made against me personally. My life has been put in the crosshairs," said Mr Henry, who has been running the country since the July assassination of president Jovenel Moise.

Clashes between police and armed groups erupted on Saturday during official celebrations in the city of Gonaives, some 150 kilometres north of the capital Port-au-Prince, where Haiti's declaration of independence was signed over 200 years ago.

Photos provided to AFP by Mr Henry's office show a bullet impact mark on the windshield of his armoured vehicle.

The events come weeks after groups of citizens and members of armed gangs in Gonaives had violently expressed their opposition to Mr Henry visiting their city.

"I knew I was taking a risk," Mr Henry told AFP in a telephone interview.

"We cannot let bandits from any background, driven by the lowest financial interests, blackmail the state," he said.

Long plagued by poverty, natural disasters and gang violence, the Caribbean nation has been without a functioning parliament and with a paralysed judiciary for two years, and Mr Moise's assassination has only exacerbated the situation.

His murder six months ago in the private presidential residence underscored the deep political, social and economic crisis the Caribbean country has been stuck in for years.

While several Haitians, two US citizens of Haitian origin and about 15 Colombian nationals have been accused of taking part in the assassination and been imprisoned in Port-au-Prince since the summer, the investigation itself has shown few further signs of progress.

One of the suspects, arrested in October in Jamaica, was set to be returned to Colombia due to a lack of evidence, Jamaican media said on Saturday. However, he has was held in Panama when the plane he was in made a stopover.

The growing reach of criminal gangs across the country is undermining hopes of improving the living conditions for ordinary Haitians, who are victims of daily kidnappings by ruthless groups.

Two years after the departure of the last United Nations police officers from the country, the Prime Minister insisted that Haitian forces will be able to restore security.

"So far, I have never asked for foreign troops," Mr Henry told AFP, although he said the international community should support the country's police in training "and possibly equipment".

"With our men, with the police, we are going to get there, we have to get there," he said.