Haitian ex-gang leader gets life in prison for kidnappings of US missionaries

Dec 3 - The former head of the notorious Haitian gang 400 Mawozo was sentenced on Wednesday in a U.S. court to life in prison for masterminding the 2021 kidnapping of a group of American missionaries.

Joly "Yonyon" Germine, 34, was found guilty in May following a 10-day trial of one count of conspiracy to commit hostage-taking and 16 counts of kidnapping a U.S. national for ransom, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Germine, who has been in U.S. custody since May 2022, had previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in smuggling U.S. firearms to Haiti and laundering ransom money paid to his gang for other abductions.

Under the sentence he received on Wednesday, in U.S. District Court in Washington, he will not be eligible for supervised release, the federal equivalent of parole.

The life sentence stems from the role he played while imprisoned in Haiti in orchestrating the kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens, including five children, who were part of the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries organization. A Canadian member of the Mennonite missionary group also was taken.

The victims were returning from a visit to an orphanage in Haiti when they were abducted on October 16, 2021, by masked gunmen from 400 Mawozo, which operated in an area east of Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, according to evidence presented at trial.

The gang members drove their captives to a field, robbed them at gunpoint and demanded $1 million in ransom for each hostage to secure their freedom, all while consulting by phone with Germine, prosecutors said.

The gang initially threatened on social media to kill the hostages if ransom was not paid. But early on in the hostage negotiations, senior gang leaders offered to accept Germine's release from Haitian custody in lieu of ransom payments.

Most of the missionaries ended up being held for 62 days before they managed to escape under cover of darkness and hike out of the gang's territory. Five of the hostages had been released earlier.

Evidence at trial showed that Germine directed the initial kidnappings, arranged for the locations where the hostages were taken and set the $17 million total ransom demand, knowing it was too high to be paid and would lead to his own negotiated release from prison.

Ultimately, Germine, the former leader and self-described "king" of 400 Mawozo, was turned over by Haiti to the United States at the request of the U.S. government.

Kidnappings for ransom remain rampant in Haiti. The U.N. reported nearly 1,500 last year and almost 2,500 in 2023. REUTERS