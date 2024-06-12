Haiti transition council picks ministers for new-look Cabinet

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti's transition council picked new ministers on Tuesday, rounding out the new prime minister's cabinet, in a stark departure from the previous administration as the country battles a deep humanitarian crisis fueled by armed gangs.

The cabinet, announced nearly two weeks after Prime Minister Garry Conille himself was named to his post, trims the number of ministers while replacing all who served in former Prime Minister Ariel Henry's cabinet. Many of the new picks were drawn from outside Haiti's political class altogether.

Haiti's prolonged social and political crisis has deepened since a presidential assassination in 2021 threw the Caribbean nation into upheaval. Gangs have expanded their control over the country while displacing thousands of civilians.

In the new cabinet, the prime minister will also serve as interior minister, who controls much of Haiti's security forces as well as intelligence gathering.

Conille returned as prime minister after a brief stint in the role over a decade ago. He was most recently a top official with the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF.

The justice ministry will be headed by Carlos Hercule, a lawyer who formerly headed the Port-au-Prince bar association along with serving as a member of the electoral council. He will oversee a paralyzed judicial system and the country's embattled police, who have been fighting an uphill battle against the powerful gangs.

Princeton-educated Ketleen Florestal, who has advised multilateral lenders, takes over the finance ministry from Michel Patrick Boisvert, who also served as interim prime minister this year.

Florestal will also lead the planning and international cooperation ministry, which oversees development.

The defense ministry will be led by Jean Marc Berthier Antoine. He will oversee Haiti's small army that was disbanded in 1995 but reinstated seven years ago. REUTERS