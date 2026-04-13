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Haiti declares three days of national mourning for 25 killed in stampede

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A deadly stampede on April 11 killed 25 people during an annual celebration thronged by visitors at the Laferriere Citadel tourist attraction.

A deadly stampede on April 11 killed 25 people during an annual celebration thronged by visitors at the Laferriere Citadel tourist attraction.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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PORT-AU-PRINCE – Haiti declared three days of national mourning on April 12, a day after a deadly stampede killed 25 people during an annual celebration thronged by students and visitors at its Laferriere Citadel tourist attraction.

In a national address, Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime said mourning would begin from April 14, and the government would cover the funeral expenses for disaster victims.

Earlier in the day, the national head of the civil protection authority Emmanuel Pierre told Reuters the authorities had revised down the death toll to 25 from an initial tally of 30.

The early-19th-century fortress built shortly after Haiti’s independence from France is a UNESCO World Heritage site. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.