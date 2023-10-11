Hackers take sides in Israel-Hamas conflict by waging proxy war in cyberspace

SINGAPORE - The Red Alert phone app was designed to alert Israeli residents when enemy missiles were headed towards them but last Sunday, it suddenly started sending notifications that sounded like threats.

One said: “Death to Israel.” Next to it was the image of a swastika - an ancient religious symbol modified and adopted by Adolf Hitler and the German Nazi Party in the early 1900s.

Another message warned of an impending nuclear bomb but only conventional weapons have been used in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza.

Other Israeli alert apps were also hacked recently, reported the threat intelligence platform FalconFeeds.io, and it listed at least three apps that were affected.

One of them - an app with more than a million downloads on the Google Play Store - carried a note by its developer to say a review dated Oct 7 found that it was hit by a “coordinated, worldwide distributed denial-of-service attack on our service”, resulting in users being unable to receive notifications.

Such attacks are aimed at rendering a service inaccessible by flooding it with Internet traffic.

Oct 7 was also the day the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out, after gunmen from Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack that left 250 Israelis dead. In retaliation, Israel launched attacks that left more than 230 Gazans dead.

As the Gaza conflict enters its fifth day, a cyberspace battle in the form of a proxy war is being waged by an array of hacker groups entering the fray and taking sides with Israel or the Palestinians.

Some of these groups appear to be linked to countries like Iran and Russia - two key players linked to cyber attacks targetting Israel.

According to FalconFeeds.io, several Israeli government websites were believed to be crippled by cyber attacks, with one hacker group shutting down 20 sites in just one day.

The Jerusalem Post, an Israeli daily broadsheet was also targeted last Sunday when its website crashed. It was up and running again several hours later, but users continued having problems accessing the portal on Tuesday.

Websites linked to the Palestinian people and Hamas were not spared either, falling victim to a raft of hacker groups, including one calling itself the Indian Cyber Force.