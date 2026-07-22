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Guyana ferry death toll rises to 41 as more bodies are recovered

GEORGETOWN, July 21 - The death toll from a ferry that capsized off the coast of Guyana has risen to 41, with 14 more bodies recovered, the government said on Tuesday. The number of people who have been rescued has risen to 77, the government added.

The vessel overturned late on Saturday with 179 people on board, leaving dozens of people feared dead.

Authorities suggested that an inaccurate passenger manifest and suspected drug use by the crew may have contributed to the disaster.

The government said 16 vessels have been deployed in the wreckage area, with French and local divers leading search efforts. REUTERS