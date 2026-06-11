Gunmen kill three people in Nigeria school attack

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ABUJA, June 10 - Gunmen killed three people in a school attack on Wednesday in Nigeria's central Kogi state, the police said, adding that joint security forces repelled the assault following a gun battle.

The attack underscores persistent security challenges in parts of Nigeria, where armed groups continue to strike communities and schools, raising concerns about the safety of students and the ability of authorities to contain the widespread violence.

• Kogi State police said gunmen riding on about 40 motorcycles stormed Iluke Bunu community, including a secondary school, prompting a response from police, the military and local vigilantes.

• Security personnel engaged the attackers in a gun battle, forcing them to flee into nearby bush, the police said. One suspected attacker was killed during the exchange of gunfire, while joint forces launched operations to track down those who escaped.

• Police confirmed the deaths of three people, including a school vice principal, a 70-year-old man and a 6-year-old child. One security operative was injured.

• Authorities said there was no conclusive evidence of a mass abduction, though investigations were under way. A resident said some students may have been kidnapped, but this could not be independently verified.

• School kidnappings have mostly taken place in the northwest of the country, where armed criminal gangs carry out abductions for ransom. Dozens of students kidnapped from southwestern Oyo state last month are still missing. REUTERS