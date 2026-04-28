Gunmen kill 29 in attack in Nigeria's Adamawa state, governor says

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YOLA, Nigeria, April 27 - Gunmen killed at least 29 people in an attack on a community in Nigeria's Adamawa state, the state governor said on Monday.

The attackers invaded the community late on Sunday and carried out sporadic shootings for several hours, killing residents and destroying property, according to local officials and community leaders.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri confirmed the death toll during a visit to Guyaku community in Gombi local government area, where he condoled with bereaved families and described the incident as tragic and unacceptable.

He said the state government was working with security agencies to prevent further attacks and restore normalcy.

The motive behind the attack is unknown. However, Adamawa, in northeastern Nigeria, has in recent years suffered repeated attacks by Boko Haram insurgents including armed groups and criminal gangs, contributing to rising insecurity across rural communities in the region. REUTERS